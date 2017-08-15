‘The Mahaprajnaparamita-sutra and Japanese Zen Buddhism: From The Gotoh Museum Collection — Paintings, Calligraphy and Ceramics’

Aug. 26-Oct. 15

For the purpose of exploring the world of beauty in Zen Buddhism, this exhibition stages around 60 artifacts that include important cultural properties and art treasures between the Nara (710-794) and Edo (1603-1868) periods, including drawings of high monks, old sutras (Mahaprajnaparamita-sutra), Zen monk calligraphy, and suiboku-ga (ink painting), in addition to Japanese ceramics, selected from the collection housed at The Gotoh Museum.

Designated as a National Treasure, the “Murasaki Shikibu Nikki Emaki” will also be on display from Oct. 7 to 15. The historical artifact is a picture scroll of Lady Murasaki’s diary written over the course of 1½ years during the Heian Period (794-1185), specifically between 1008 and 1010. The diary was made into a picture scroll approximately 250 years later during the early Kamakura Period (1185-1333), depicting the lives of Heian nobles including the vibrant celebration of the birth of two princes to Empress Shoshi, who was the Empress of Japan during the mid-Heian Period served by Lady Murasaki, and was the eldest daughter of Fujiwara no Michinaga. (Yukari Tanaka)

The Gotoh Museum; 3-9-25 Kami-noge, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo.