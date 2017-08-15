Stunt driver dies in motorcycle crash while filming ‘Deadpool 2’ in Vancouver

A female stunt driver has died after a motorcycle crash on a set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in downtown Vancouver, police said Monday.

The driver’s name was not immediately released.

Witness Sharmina Kermalli said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash. She ran out of the coffee shop and saw glass still falling on the body of the woman.

A crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side at the location of the accident near Vancouver’s waterfront.

Police said officers were at the scene and investigators with WorkSafeBC, the provincial workplace safety agency, were also looking into the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time,” said a spokesman for 20th Century Fox.

Deadpool, a Marvel Comics superhero, is played by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.

Another stuntman was fatally injured last month during production of “The Walking Dead” when he fell head-first onto concrete about 22 feet (7 meters) below after appearing to try to grab a railing to stop his fall.