Chira the cat came to the Animal Refuge Kansai (ARK) shelter with her siblings just a few months after the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011, a decade ago. She is now 19 years old, which is a grand age for a cat.

Though healthy, Chira has been overlooked all these years in part due to her standoffish character when she was younger. What many people haven’t seen, however, is how that character has mellowed over time — Chira is now a sweet but still somewhat nervous lady.

She loves other cats, though, and the people at ARK are hoping she can spend her remaining years in the company of others in a place where she is given the attention she actually craves. Chira loves being brushed and stroked but is not at all demanding. She has simply been passed over.

It’s a shame that this cat, who has committed no crime, has had to spend so many long years in a pen. Please give Chira her freedom.

If you are interested in adopting Chira, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

