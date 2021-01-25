Stromboli, an adorable Shih Tzu, was well past puppyhood when he was first featured in Adopt Me! in September 2019. He was, nonetheless, able to beat the odds when he met Jack Tarrant and his wife, Allison Schmidt.

New buds: Stromboli and Allison Schmidt have had the chance to get to know each other better since work-from-home requests were issued last year. | JACK TARRANT

“Our previous dog, Patchie, had died at the end of 2019,” Jack says.

Patchie had been Allison’s dog for 17 years and she had moved with the couple to several countries.

“Losing her was devastating for us,” Jack recalls.

Though Jack and Allison didn’t want to adopt at first, they began to miss canine companionship. That, along with the couple’s wish to “give another elderly dog a loving home for its last years,” were key factors in bringing Stromboli into their lives.

Jack says they had wanted a small dog to fit the size of their apartment and, since they had expected to be working in offices, “We wanted a dog that wouldn’t need to expend a huge amount of energy, whilst also being a real character, which Boli-kun certainly is. He has the cutest and most unique face!”

The pandemic actually worked in everyone’s favor since it meant working from home and that, in turn, greatly boosted Boli’s trust level.

“We are always around, much to Boli-kun’s pleasure,” Jack says. “At first he wasn’t sure about us. He didn’t let us touch his paws or his face. But, after a while he began to trust us and now we can have full cuddles with him!”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)