Juniper, an exuberant Labrador that was first featured in the Adopt Me! column in December 2018, has now found a home with the Regent family in Tokyo.

Juniper's new family — parents Heidi and Cris, son Christopher and daughter Christianna — came to Japan from the United States five years ago with their beloved Lab-corgi, but the dog’s recent passing left a “hole in our hearts.” Longtime advocates of adoption, the Regents did not allow grief to stop them from reaching out again.

“We searched for a foreigner-friendly rescue and ARK came highly recommended,” says Heidi. It was love at first sight when the Regents met Juniper at an adoption event. “We love large dogs … and we were able to give her a big space to live in with plenty of walks at nearby parks.”

Juniper is also able to indulge her passion for furry objects, more specifically, carrying them around.

“Her favorite friend is a hedgehog and they are always together,” says Heidi. The combination of space, walks and fluffy toys are the best medical treatment for Juniper’s severe allergies, and a healthy dose of love has also worked wonders. “Now she is a healthy and happy member of our family," Heidi says, "and maybe a bit spoiled too!”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

