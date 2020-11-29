Double double, no trouble: When a woman in Shiga Prefecture found 10 cats in a park, she contacted ARK and together they were successful in helping the litter. Two of those are black beauties that we’re featuring in Adopt Me! this week.

Born in July, the pair arrived in September and are now in Tokyo with foster parents, one of whom says they reminded her of black bears when she met them. The male cat was christened Beruang, and the female Beer — names that both mean “bear,” in Indonesian and Dutch, respectively. It’s not clear if the two are siblings or cousins, but they are definitely “family.”

Inseparable, the pair are described as “the friendliest, most laid-back kittens you could meet.” They love attention, eating and playing, which may involve a tiny bit of mischief. Beer loves to hunt, and her foster parents tells a tale of mysteriously disappearing wrapped fish.

Beruang and Beer would make a wonderful addition to just about any family. For those who work outside of the home, these two will keep each other company. For those working from home, they will provide rollicking good times filled with warmth and fun.

If you are interested in adopting Beruang and Beer, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)