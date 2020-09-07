After losing his home and owner to a fire, Beacon sat in the ARK shelter for nearly three years. His debut in the Adopt Me! column, however, brought him a much-needed twist of fate.

Five months on and he was welcomed into the home of the Hirakatas of Kansai. He’s now a full-fledged member of the family.

Beacon joins Yasushi, Ayako, Mao and Shiho, and an assortment of animals that includes an older dog. The Hirakatas had initially fostered Beacon, but decided to adopt as he slowly grew on them.

“We realized he was quite deaf and often stumbled when walking, and we suspect he’s older than we’d thought,” mother Ayako says. “We loved seeing him wander around the garden and yodel.”

Beacon has settled in with aplomb.

“He has a much happier expression on his face now that he has a home,” Ayakao notes. “Our family, resident animals, and even the next-door neighbor are all really nice to him and lots of people say hello to him when we’re out walking.”

Walks are, in addition to chasing the family cat, a newfound joy for Beacon, who, according to Ayako, “never really seemed to enjoy walks at the shelter.”

“Now that he has his own home he walks with his tail up, waving it like a flag,” she says. “He always looks like he wants to keep on walking. But his legs do tremble sometimes, so we cut the walk short then.”

Beacon also reportedly loves riding in the car and watching the passing scenery with barely contained excitement.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

