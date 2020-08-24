Woody is a handsome dog. He and his best friend, Buzz, came to ARK in 2011 after the death of their owner, a homeless man who had loved and cared for them.

Nine long years later and the dogs are still at the shelter. As is so often the case with animals who spend years on end at ARK, Woody is a bit timid. It’s no wonder. A shelter is no place to learn how to trust someone. The atmosphere can’t offer the bonds that develop between a dog and their very own special human friend.

Still, Woody has done his best to adjust. He has learned to open up to staff members and he has learned to walk nicely on a leash. Woody is 13 years old and still has a lot of life to live. He’s gentle and lovable, and it seems like a waste that he would live the rest of his life at a shelter and deprive a special person the chance of a loyal friend.

Would someone please give Woody a home? We hope so. Would he love you forever? He would.

If you are interested in adopting Woody, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

KEYWORDS dogs for adoption