Box of tricks

Mom #1: Did your son build this castle (of cardboard boxes) himself? It’s quite impressive!

Mom #2: Yes, he had a lot of free time over Golden Week.

Mom #1: Where did he get all these boxes from?

Mom #2: Well, we’ve been ordering a lot of food online recently. But… you’re right, there are a lot of boxes here. His father must have helped him.

Mom #1: Maybe his father ordered some things online as well?

[Both women start examining the boxes more closely…]

— Midorigaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

