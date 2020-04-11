Voices

Man without a mask

Male office worker: Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe’s masks better arrive soon. We’ll all have caught the coronavirus if they take much longer to get here.

— Yokohama Station, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

