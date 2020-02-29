Voices | OVERHEARD

Telling it like it is

North American man #1: I think I’m still drunk from last night.

North American man #2: Why? What did you do last night?

North American man #1: I drank.

— Yokohama Country & Athletic Club, Yamate, Yokohama. Overheard by a

Japan Times On Sunday reader

