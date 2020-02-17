Shy Sue is ready to form a bond with a special person

Sue and her two siblings were rescued one rainy day as kittens more than two years ago. The three of them still currently call ARK home.

Like so many cats who are rescued off the streets, Sue was wary — the wariest of the trio — and wouldn’t allow anyone to touch her. Progress has been made on that front, but she still hides when visitors come. Not the best way to get adopted.

Sue’s shyness hurts her. People pass by, pegging her as unfriendly. What they don’t realize is that it’s just these types of cats that are capable of developing strong bonds once they know whom they can trust. Sue is a beautiful brown tabby and all she needs and yearns for is time with someone who loves her. She will return that love many times over if you give her a chance.

If you are interested in adopting Sue, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net