Too early for early spring?

Student #1: The plum blossoms in Komazawa Park are already open.

Student #2: Really? Shall we organize a picnic this weekend?

Student #1: At the beginning of February?

— Toritsu-daigaku, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

