Is it a bird? A plane? No, it's a super dog!

This handsome fellow is William and he’s all dog! He’s been described as a “big, boisterous ball of fun and energy.” However, “super” is the word most often used to describe him.

William is super-friendly, super-lively and super-affectionate — over all, he’s just plain super! He’s the kind of dog that would be cast in a family television show, one where all he does is romp around with kids and chae balls.

William is about 5 years old and the size of a Labrador, and the one area in which some people may not find him exactly “super” is when it’s time to go for a walk. He’s not the easiest to walk with, due mostly to his exuberance and size. Also, the fact that he was not properly socialized as a young pup is surely the reason why he tends to get overly excited at the sight of other dogs. The ARK staff are working on this, as well as getting him to come when called.

This is a dog that needs someone who can love him while helping him to get in touch with his calmer side. The person that can do that is going to get an overall absolutely super dog!

If you are interested in adopting William, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

