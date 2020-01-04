Good luck tax

Man: Do you know why they ring the temple bell 108 times on New Year’s Eve?

Woman: I used to have a Vietnamese student back when the consumption tax was 8 percent and they tried to suggest that temple bells in Japan are customarily rung 100 times and but it was necessary to add another eight for tax.

— Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

