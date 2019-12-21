Voices | OVERHEARD

The curse of the end-of-year party

Husband: I’m so tired.

Wife: You went to too many end-of-year parties this week. Do you need to go to every party you’re invited to?

Husband: I guess you’re right. I could have skipped drinks with (my friend) Yoshi. I’m planning to see him next week anyway.

— Nanboku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

