Voom is looking for room to grow ... and play

Voom is a handsome young dog who came to ARK as a young puppy nearly four years ago. Though it happens far too often, for such a good-looking and gentle-mannered dog, for years is a long time to sit in a shelter. But, Voom was born wild, truly feral, and his instincts were honed from birth for survival.

It’s the wary who survive, and wariness takes intelligence. Though it hurts their chances of finding homes because they don’t come out wagging their tails and begging to be gushed over, some of the best animals needing homes are those that don’t hand over their hearts on demand.

Voom will hide when a stranger is near and only go on walks once he knows you. The shelter staff worried that he would never find a home, but his incredible sweetness and love of toys have not gone unnoticed, and there is hope he’ll find someone who understands him.

A good-size dog at 18 kilograms, Voom just needs a bit longer than a fly-by at the shelter to get to know you. Take him home. Give him all the time he needs and double that amount of love. He’ll love you to the moon and back. Good things come to those who wait.

If you are interested in adopting Voom, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net