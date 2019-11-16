Voices | OVERHEARD

Age is relative

Elderly woman: The doctor at that clinic in Jiyugaoka is so young. She must be around 60 years old.

— Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Image Not Available
You shall not pass (without first needing to disturb me)
American woman #1: And then there's those people who crowd around the barriers at the entrance to a park and scowl at you for asking them to let you pass as if you're disturbing them.
Image Not Available
Late to the rail party
North American man #1: Was there something wrong with the trains this morning? North American man #2: I was late ... so I don't know. — Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Ov...
What a riot: A police officer stands atop a platform outside Shibuya Station and directs Halloween revelers at Shibuya crossing on Oct. 26.
Tokyo's cops choreograph a Halloween 'spooktacular'
It's difficult to pinpoint the exact genre of theater I witnessed at Shibuya crossing last Saturday, Oct. 26, but it's probably best described as comedy-meets-monotonous-action-thriller ... dramati...

,