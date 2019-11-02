Voices | OVERHEARD

Late to the rail party

North American man #1: Was there something wrong with the trains this morning?

North American man #2: I was late … so I don’t know.

— Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

