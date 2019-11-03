Glmme shelter

Gimme Shelter: Chiikun loves to hide in cardboard boxes and is looking for a home to call his own. | KANA MATSUTANI

Chiikun is an 8-year-old, green-eyed, brown tabby that has been at ARK for far too long — eight years as a matter of fact. ARK is nice but it’s NO place to call home.

Chiikun was born a stray and while still on the streets, he was included in a TNR (trap, neuter, return) project and had the tip of his ear clipped as a sign that he’d been neutered.

The cut adds to his rakish, somewhat tough-boy look, but Chiikun is no rogue. Though he has a mighty meow and an appetite to match, he’s sweet and affectionate, a “totally adorable” cat that really deserves more than to be sentenced to a pen.

He shares his current pen with cellmates Toi and Michi, and the three of them all love sleeping in cardboard boxes. But what Chiikun needs more than a box is a real haven, a real home to call his own. May some kind soul come and take him there before he fades away. Please, he’s just a call away.

If you are interested in adopting Chiikun, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

