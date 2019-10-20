Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Born at a temple, Gobo the dog is ready for a home

The gorgeous Gobo was featured here many months ago but still has not found a home after five long years. Gobo’s only fault, if you could call it that, is his wariness. He doesn’t run with wagging tail to greet people.

Born to a feral mother at a Nara temple, Gobo came to ARK at the age of 2 and had already learned that caution was paramount to survival. He has made some progress though and is in no way an intimidating dog.

Gobo will let people play and make a fuss over him. Alas, bonds are not easily formed when interaction is sporadic and you’re kept locked in a cage, and an intelligent dog like Gobo is likely worried by that kind of unreliable situation. He needs a real home to call his own. Please save this beauty from the tragedy of having lost his freedom only to spend years in a cage.

If you are interested in adopting Gobo, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

