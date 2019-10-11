Caring for Candle and Chimney is a family affair

Candle is a 6-year-old cat who came to ARK with her equally gorgeous brother, Chimney, when they were only about 3 months old. The pair look a lot alike and are inseparable. If there’s one difference then it’s that Chimney is rather camera shy. Whenever he senses a photo session is in the works, he disappears. Even if he’s found he won’t sit for a photo.

The two have been through a lot and though they seemed to have had their share of good luck, things would eventually go sour through no fault of their own. Time passed and here they are a little older but just as lovely as they were in their youth — if not lovelier.

They are both fairly shy, especially Chimney, but very affectionate. Oddly enough, they also seem to not mind children. The two cats are also quite curvy, Candle is small but plump, and Chimney is big and solid. You will definitely know it when either of them has made their way onto your lap!

Candle and Chimney are constantly together and if there is ever a sibling spat, it’s always followed by a makeup grooming session. And though the pair don’t play too wildly anymore, they still very much like “bugs” on strings and little fluffy toys.

If you are interested in adopting Chimney and Candle, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net