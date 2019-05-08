Sue is looking forward to sunny days

It was a rainy August day in 2017 when Sue was found. She was just a kitten and terrified of people, but her rescuer was able to bring her to ARK. Sue was so timid she wouldn’t let anyone near her. Nearly two years later, with life much sunnier, Sue is a different girl.

“Just seeing someone coming her way starts her purring,” says the shelter staff. “She’ll rub around your legs until you stroke her and then she’ll give you the cutest meow ever.”

Still, Sue has been sitting in the shelter nearly two years and no one has taken her home. She always has a worried expression on her face and, though things are better, Sue needs a friend to make it all just right. Please be Sue’s friend.

If you are interested in adopting Sue, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net