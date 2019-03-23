Voices | OVERHEARD

Ambitious karoake request

American man #1: Do you think they have Slayer at karoake?

American man #2: I guess that would depend on which karaoke you went to.

— Shibuya crossing, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

