A real hero: Aqua is a playful kitten who likes to dart around as if he were a superhero. | MOE KOJIMA

A bundle of joy in need of a hero

If it’s youth and pep you’re looking for, then this little fellow is for you.

Still only 7 months old, Aqua is a cheeky boy, an “archetypal kitten” and “a ball of energy.” He lives to play, sleep and eat … and then play some more. He’s very lean at just over 2 kilograms, which is no wonder with his love of action — the more the better.

Aqua loves to race around his enclosure at superhero speeds and is unperturbed when the older cats hiss or swat at him in annoyance. He’s fearless and brimming with curiosity.

What Aqua needs most, however, is a playmate — human or otherwise — to pal around with and bring ever more joy into his life. Please be his hero!

If you are interested in adopting Aqua, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

