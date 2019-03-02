The meat of the matter

Young child: I want to eat meat.

Mom: Don’t you want to eat some apple?

Young child: What type of food is “apple”? Is it meat?

Father: Some people eat apple with meat.

Young child: But is it meat?

— Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

