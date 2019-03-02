Voices | OVERHEARD

The meat of the matter

Young child: I want to eat meat.

Mom: Don’t you want to eat some apple?

Young child: What type of food is “apple”? Is it meat?

Father: Some people eat apple with meat.

Young child: But is it meat?

— Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Strange bed fellow: A door that's slightly ajar leads one writer to a not-so-sober discovery.
Who's been sleeping in my bed? An unexpected guest
A few weeks ago I had one of those "only in Japan" experiences that leaves you shaking your head and asking yourself, "Did that really just happen!?" Let me explain. It was about 1:30 a.m. on a ...
Image Not Available
Defying atmospheric physics
Man #1: Running in a circle and yet always running into a headwind. Man #2: That's spring for you. — Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On ...
Drawn stateless: The Japanese characters in manga and anime are often drawn in such a way that they look mukokuseki (stateless). However, this way of illustrating tends to favor white people.
Whitewashing racial bias: The ball's in Japan's court
In what felt something like a case of deja vu from last year's Masatoshi Hamada blackface fiasco, Japan welcomed in 2019 with yet another racially insensitive controversy, this time in the form of ...

,