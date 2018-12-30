How was your 2018, and are you looking forward to 2019?

Maria Bueno

Working in Japan, Spanish

The best thing about 2018 was traveling. I live in Japan so I had opportunities to travel around Asia. I visited Nepal and had a great experience. My main goal for 2019 is to learn Japanese because I’ve been living in Japan for 2½ years and I don’t know any Japanese. My resolution is to read more books.

Alex Toptani

Tourist, English

Meeting my girlfriend was the best thing that happened to me this year. I’m looking forward to the year ahead, and everything about it. My New Year’s resolution is to be healthier and I will try to start swimming to have a healthy lifestyle.

Shehab Almheiri

Media, 39, Emirati

I’m a hiker and the best thing about 2018 was that I traveled to many countries and did mountain climbing. I’m visiting Japan just to explore now, but will come back in March to travel in Korea and Japan on bicycle. In 2019, I want to exercise, do CrossFit to be able to do that bicycle tour.

Alya Alalili

Tourist, 28, Emirati

As a working mother I have achieved a lot in 2018. My little one is now in school and her first day at school this year was something very precious to me. I want to improve my Russian-language skills and joined an institute to learn it. Now I know the basics and want to work on it more in 2019.

Abdul Manaf

Building demolition, 40, Indonesian

In 2018, I went back to my home country and spent time with my family and played with the kids and so on. I had a good time with my family in Indonesia and here in Japan. In 2019, I want to do my best at work, spend time with my kid and family, and do my best to make a good life here in Japan.

Abhinav Dadhich

Computer Vision Researcher, 27, Indian

One of the best things of 2018 was that I got married. I also published a book in Japan. I think 2019 should be more exciting because now I have a partner and we can travel more within Japan. I believe in habits more than resolutions and, as a habit, I would like to read more in 2019.

