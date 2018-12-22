O Christmas tree, o printed copy …

North American woman: We didn’t know whether or not you could get a real Christmas tree in Tokyo, so we asked my parents to send us a photo of theirs instead.

— Ginza Station, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

