A year to forget?

North American man: I’ve been to so many bonenkai parties this year, it’s hard for me to remember which is which.

— Tokyu Toyoko Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

A leg to stand on
Older man (talking on his smartphone): Where are you right now? Let's meet for a drink at Flamingos! ... Oh, you've just left? Come back and meet me there. I'll buy you a drink. ... No, no, I pr...
Clean with envy
Man #1: I'm psyching myself up to clean the apartment for the end of the year. Man #2: Any secret tips? Man #1: Start in spring. — Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. ...
Forbidden fruit?
American man: How do you know when it's OK to eat persimmon? I see them hanging on trees for what seems like months. — Ookayama, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times ...

