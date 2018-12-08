A leg to stand on

Older man (talking on his smartphone): Where are you right now? Let’s meet for a drink at Flamingos! … Oh, you’ve just left? Come back and meet me there. I’ll buy you a drink. … No, no, I promise we won’t finish the entire bottle this time. (Editor’s note: Flamingos is a casual dining bar serving Hawaiian cuisine.)

— Toritsudaigaku, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

