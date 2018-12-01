Voices | OVERHEARD

Clean with envy

Man #1: I’m psyching myself up to clean the apartment for the end of the year.

Man #2: Any secret tips?

Man #1: Start in spring.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

,