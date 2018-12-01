Clean with envy

Man #1: I’m psyching myself up to clean the apartment for the end of the year.

Man #2: Any secret tips?

Man #1: Start in spring.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

