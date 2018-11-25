All-points bulletin: A Shiba named Reina is in need of a home

To all those in search of a fine dog, look no more. Five-year-old Reina is one such animal and she comes via the Osaka police, who can spot a find when they see one.

Reina was found wandering near a restaurant. The police were called in, she was taken into “custody,” but before anything could go amiss, Reina won over the officers’ hearts with her friendliness and they contacted ARK.

Reina most definitely belonged to someone at some point. She is extremely comfortable with people. “I can’t imagine why she doesn’t have a home yet,” says one ARK staff member, who hopes The Japan Times “is the catalyst.”

Reina appears to be a Shiba mix, a big Shiba at 14 kg. She adores rope toys and playing fetch, and can run like an arrow in flight — when she’s not bouncing about like a playful deer.

Reina is smart, knows a lot of commands, loves other dogs and doesn’t even mind veterinarians. Happy, healthy and beautiful, Reina is truly a rare find.

If you are interested in adopting Reina, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net