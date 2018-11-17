Voices | OVERHEARD

The curse of Inokashira Pond

Young man: I heard that there’s a curse on the pond, which says that any couple who rides a swan boat together will break up soon after.

Young woman: What if they take an ordinary paddle boat?

— Inokashira Park, Kichijoji, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

