Moved to tears

Middle-aged man: I don’t know why but when the weather turns cooler, tears start streaming down both cheeks when I leave the house for a run early in the morning before my eyes get used to the temperature.

Middle-aged woman: Maybe your body is trying to tell you something?

— Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

