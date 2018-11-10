Voices | OVERHEARD

Moved to tears

Middle-aged man: I don’t know why but when the weather turns cooler, tears start streaming down both cheeks when I leave the house for a run early in the morning before my eyes get used to the temperature.

Middle-aged woman: Maybe your body is trying to tell you something?

— Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

