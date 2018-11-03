Voices | OVERHEARD

Having cake (and eating it too)

Small child (who is part of a group trick-or-treating in the run-up to Halloween): Treat or treat?

Mom: Oh, did you learn that at school?

— Roppongi Hills, Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

