The heart knows: An Akita named Harry

Harry, an Akita, has been described as “a gigantic puppy in disguise.” At 3½ years old, he still wants to play. Any kind of play will do. He’ll chase a ball, play tug-of-war, or simply go crazy running around a tree.

When he’s happy, you’ll know. When he’s frightened, you’ll know. He is a child still and does need patience at times.

At 38 kg, he also needs a good parent, someone to teach him the rules, but always with love and affection.

Harry has missed that. Kept outside in a cage all day, he was bought from a breeder and cast aside after the initial cute puppy stage. He was in sad shape when he came to ARK, looking far, far older than his years, but he’s now slowly regaining his youth.

Harry has had a lot of confusion and loneliness in his life already, but has not lost his joie de vivre. He needs a true friend to give him what his heart still cries for.

If you are interested in adopting Harry, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

