Unstoppable: a calico cat named Leggy
MACHIKO NAKANO

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Unstoppable: a calico cat named Leggy

Sweet 18-month-old calico Leggy is actually anything but — leggy, that is. Rescued as a stray by a veterinarian, Leggy only has three limbs and is believed to have been born that way. She is petite at 3 kg, but perfectly healthy, and the lack of one of her hind legs does not hinder her. She can climb, chase, catch and play with toys with the joy and exuberance of any cat. Leggy has a “brilliant, shining personality.” She’s friendly, affectionate and fun, and loves other cats and people. Leggy is an inspiration, a reminder to embrace life no matter what it throws at us. We hope Leggy can be given a loving home that will help her experience life to the fullest.

If you are interested in adopting Leggy, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

The empty seat on a crowded Japanese train: 10 years on, the 'gaijin seat' still grates
The first writing I ever published on life in Japan was for a blog I launched in 2008 — 10 years ago this month, in fact — called Loco in Yokohama. And in recognition of this occasion, I would like...
The fair Ophelia
Six-year-old Ophelia came to ARK with her Labrador friend, Summer, when their former owner fell ill earlier this year. Ophelia is a Borzoi, a breed rare in Japan, but one whose fans are die-hard. A...
Golden years: a cat of a certain age named Micchan
Though youth and youngsters can be a lot of fun, not everyone wants to come home to a ruckus, or playtime late at night or early in the morning. Some people prefer peace and quiet, as do some ca...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

MACHIKO NAKANO

, ,