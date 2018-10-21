Unstoppable: a calico cat named Leggy

Sweet 18-month-old calico Leggy is actually anything but — leggy, that is. Rescued as a stray by a veterinarian, Leggy only has three limbs and is believed to have been born that way. She is petite at 3 kg, but perfectly healthy, and the lack of one of her hind legs does not hinder her. She can climb, chase, catch and play with toys with the joy and exuberance of any cat. Leggy has a “brilliant, shining personality.” She’s friendly, affectionate and fun, and loves other cats and people. Leggy is an inspiration, a reminder to embrace life no matter what it throws at us. We hope Leggy can be given a loving home that will help her experience life to the fullest.

If you are interested in adopting Leggy, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net