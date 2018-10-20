False colors

Thirtysomething man: The fall leaves look to be lacking a little color this year.

Thirtysomething woman: I heard that happens if it rains a lot in September.

Thirtysomething man: Really, I thought it was the other way around (and the trees weren’t getting enough water)?

Thirtysomething woman: No, it’s definitely the opposite of what you would expect.

— Komazawa Olympic Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.