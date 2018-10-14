The fair Ophelia

Six-year-old Ophelia came to ARK with her Labrador friend, Summer, when their former owner fell ill earlier this year. Ophelia is a Borzoi, a breed rare in Japan, but one whose fans are die-hard. Also known as a Russian wolfhound, Borzoi have an exotic beauty. They are tall, long and lean — big dogs often with a strong prey drive. Ophelia would fit best in a home without small animals, and is picky about her canine company in general. She is very intelligent and already knows basic commands, which makes life together with humans infinitely more harmonious. Ophelia is very friendly and gentle with people, despite her size. She is tall but weighs just under 30 kg, which is rather petite for a Borzoi. Splashing in puddles is Ophelia’s passion. She loves to bounce in them and her delight is absolutely contagious. Her other love is food! For those who know the breed, Ophelia is a terrific choice. For those who don’t, this fair maiden will surely win you over!

If you are interested in adopting Ophelia, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net