Louder than words

Middle-aged woman: I never thought a table of four women in their 50s could be so loud.

Middle-aged man: Well, you’re not the only one. I think it’s safe to assume that everyone else in this restaurant now knows this too.

— Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

