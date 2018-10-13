Louder than words

Middle-aged woman: I never thought a table of four women in their 50s could be so loud.

Middle-aged man: Well, you’re not the only one. I think it’s safe to assume that everyone else in this restaurant now knows this too.

— Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

