Golden years: a cat of a certain age named Micchan

Though youth and youngsters can be a lot of fun, not everyone wants to come home to a ruckus, or playtime late at night or early in the morning. Some people prefer peace and quiet, as do some cats, namely the older ones.

Micchan is one such feline, an older lady. She is 15 years old and has been at ARK, incredibly, for 14 of those. It’s not a life, but if someone doesn’t take her home soon, it will be.

Micchan is healthy and energetic, but she prefers to reserve her energy for sleeping and keeping her cool amid the rabble of youth that surrounds her. Cheeky types steal her food and would rattle her calm if she were younger. She has handled it well. She has had no choice.

Won’t some kind soul reading this give Micchan a home? She doesn’t need somebody who’ll stick with her for a thousand years. She only needs someone to be with her in her golden years.

If you are interested in adopting Micchan, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net