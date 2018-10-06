|

Grape expectations

Elderly woman: Whenever I walk through a supermarket at this time of year, I really have to fight the urge to pluck a grape off the bunches on display and pop it in my mouth.

— Tokyu Supermarket, Futako-Tamagawa, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

