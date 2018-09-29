|

Scared silly

Young woman: Do you think birds would really be scared of a scarecrow that looks like Pikachu?

Young man: You think that’s bad — what about Winnie-the-Pooh?

Scarecrow exhibition, Kiyosumi-Shirakawa, Koto-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Views From Tokyo: What is it that makes someone — like Naomi Osaka — Japanese or not?
In the wake of Naomi Osaka's historic triumph in the U.S. Open, The Japan Times asked people what they think makes a person Japanese. Is it parentage, language, culture or a combination of factors?...
Image Not Available
Rainy season, mach 2
Middle-aged foreign woman: I'm loving the weather in Tokyo at the moment. Middle-aged foreign man: You mean, the latest version of Tokyo's rainy season? — Hanzomon Stat...
Image Not Available
Growing pains
Middle-aged man: The size of umbrellas these days is getting out of control. How much longer until we see people walking down the street with a 100-centimeter umbrella? — Shibu...

, , ,