Where the heart is: a dog named Skyros
KANA MATSUTANI

|

Where the heart is: a dog named Skyros

Six-year-old Skyros has been described as “quite a special guy.” And though he may not be as exotic as the Aegean island jewel he is named for, he is a gem in his own right.

Skyros was given up when his owner was hospitalized, and with his good looks, good health and great personality, Skyros would be a welcome addition to any family. He absolutely loves people — anyone and everyone — but he is a bit picky about his canine company.

Skyros is extremely gentle and walks nicely on a leash, and at 13 kg is a manageable size for all. He also gets used to new environments quickly. But, most of all, this dog has one of the friendliest faces you’ve ever seen, the kind of face you’ll want to come home to.

If you are interested in adopting Skyros, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

"Most readers don't want to know what it's really like," says Peter Goodman of Stone Bridge Press. "They will get bored and restless if you try to give them too much detail." In other words, they want beach reads.
'My Year in Japan' books offer reassuring words to armchair travelers, but expats need more
If you live in Japan, you may wonder why so many books are published with the theme of "My Year in Japan." Indeed, we've all read such books about someone who spent a year here, returned...
Blacked up and proud: Orson Welles has his armor adjusted before filming a scene from "Othello" in Morocco in 1950. A new production of the Shakespeare play at Shinbashi Enbujo this month stars kabuki actor Nakamura Shikan in blackface as the titular "Moor of Venice."
To black up or not to black up for 'Othello,' that is the question
I simply can't view a nonblack comedian, singer, actor, cosplayer — even a Halloween reveler — appropriating or approximating "blackness" by donning blackface without wondering what is going throug...
It's my time: a black cat named Morty
This black beauty is just under a year old, but he's already tipping the scales at close to 6 kg. Long and rangy now, Morty is sure to pack on more pounds when he matures, making him even more h...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

KANA MATSUTANI

, ,