|

Rainy season, mach 2

Middle-aged foreign woman: I’m loving the weather in Tokyo at the moment.

Middle-aged foreign man: You mean, the latest version of Tokyo’s rainy season?

— Hanzomon Station, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

