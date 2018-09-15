|

Growing pains

Middle-aged man: The size of umbrellas these days is getting out of control. How much longer until we see people walking down the street with a 100-centimeter umbrella?

— Shibuya Station, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

