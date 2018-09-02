Glam girl: a white cat named Sarah
SAKURA NISHITAKI

|

Glam girl: a white cat named Sarah

Cool, calm, definitely an air of Marilyn Monroe about her. You would think that this pure white beauty would have found a home months ago. Unfortunately, she hasn’t, and none of it’s her fault. Sarah was found as a kitten abandoned in a box by the side of the road in April 2017 and she’s been at ARK ever since.

Though she’s rarely cool or calm, Sarah has a lot going for her. In addition to her beauty, she’s full of energy, bubbly, vivacious, loves toys, people and chasing things (visible or not). She’s happy to be picked up and cuddled but isn’t demanding. Sarah is petite but curvy at 3.6 kg. Her fur is “very soft and delightful” and there’s a soft expression to her beautiful eyes. She’s also friendly with other cats.

Sarah just needs someone to find her. As Marilyn once said, “I’m just a small girl in a big world trying to find someone to love.”

If you are interested in adopting Sarah, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

