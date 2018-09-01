Going gaga over a white shirt in Japan

Young man #1: The white shirt you’re wearing is really cool.

Young man #2: It’s not that fancy. It’s just a shirt I usually wear with my suit.

Young man #3: Why aren’t you wearing a jacket?

Young man #2: Because … I’m not working today.

— Keihin-Tohoku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

