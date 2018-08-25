Listening to the sound of silence

Middle-aged man #1: Looks like you didn’t get much sleep last night. Too hot?

Middle-aged man #2: I didn’t sleep so well but it wasn’t the heat. My neighbor has hung up one of those wind chimes and it was making one hell of a racket in the breeze last night.

— Oimachi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.