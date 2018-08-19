I am a dog: a Shiba mix named Natsume

Three years ago, Natsume came to ARK after he was found by the side of the road. He had apparently been hit by a car. It took a long time for him to open up toward people, but he has. And yes, Natsume (usually a girl’s name) is a he, just like Japan’s famous writer Natsume Soseki. The canine Natsume, a 15-kilogram Shiba mix about 7 years old, is typical of the breed, a bit stoic and a bit hard to get to know, but with a heart of gold. Natsume would be perfect for someone who doesn’t need to rush things and who doesn’t require an instant response to affection. This boy will get there. He just needs time. He’s genuine, though, through and through. His face may not be on a ¥1,000 bill, but we still consider him rather priceless!

If you are interested in adopting Natsume, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net